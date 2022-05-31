Singhs see table-toppers Smethwick to easy win

James Wilkinson

The visitors cruised to their 224-run target with 15 balls remaining and as a result remain unbeaten at the top of division one.

Smethwick seamers Yasir Ali (2-32) and Rosh Venkataraman (3-77) produced fine new ball spells to see Leamington dismissed for 224.

And in reply, Amritpal Singh (54) and Gurinder Singh (74) went on to guide their side to a seven wicket-victory.

The result means Smethwick are now 14 points clear of Barnt Green while a further 28 points separate Rawait Khan’s team from Kenilworth Wardens, Knowle & Dorridge and Moseley who share third place.

“It was another really good, consistent display,” captain Khan said.

“We were missing Manraj and Bilal Shafayat so we brought a few players up from the second team and they all fitted in really well while the experienced guys all stood up and took on extra responsibility.

“Yasir Ali and Rosh Venkataraman bowled very well before Amrit played very well going in higher up the order and Gurinder really showed his class with the bat.”

Elsewhere in the division, there was disaster for Kidderminster as they were dismissed in 15 overs for just 34 runs by Moseley.

Left-arm seamers Keith Barker and George Furror produced devastating opening spells to ruthlessly sweep through Neil Pinner’s side.

Moseley’s Andrew Umeed then struck a scintillating 99 from 67 balls as his side strolled to victory.

Halesowen played out a a run-laden affair with Kenilworth Wardens that ended in a draw.

Shane Setia and Billy-J Cox both top scored with 88 runs for Halesowen as they finished on 344-6 from 55 overs.

Edward Bragg added 37 and Herefordshire’s James Rudge clubbed an unbeaten 43 from 16 balls including six fours and two sixes on the way to that total.

In reply, former Halesowen opener Jamie Harrison led with 80 and Ali Zaryab (57) helped him add 85 for the second wicket in good time.

However, Harry Kitchen (4-55) took the wickets of Zaryab and Henry Cullen (32) to stem the flow and, from then on, Evitts (38no) played a lone hand to prevent Halesowen securing a victory that would have lifted them out of the bottom two.

In division two, Wolverhampton’s fine form continued as they secured a four wicket victory at Harborne.

Harborne reached 257-7 from 55 overs thanks to an excellent 127 knock from Jamie Harris.

But the match was won by Wolverhampton’s top four of Warrick Fynn (81), Ramanjot Jaswal (38), Tom Fell (53) and Charlie Home (51no) who saw their side to victory by four wickets with four balls remaining.

Himley were comfortable 73 run victors over Lichfield after Bilal Hussain (111) and Ollie Walker (80) added 120 for the fourth wicket on their way to 240-6 from 55 overs.

In spite of 58 from opener Rich Taylor-Tibbott, Lichfield made a poor start, losing their first three wickets for 25. And they were ultimately dismissed for 167.

West Bromwich Dartmouth beat Worfield after being given a target of 275. They made a steady start to their reply through Ismail Mohammed (75) and Bruce Thomason (34).

And after Thomason’s dismissal, Kobe Herft hit five fours and six sixes to increase the scoring rate before he was fifth out at 250 for a well-crafted 103.

Ryan Quiney and Joseph Arnold then saw Dartmouth over the line.