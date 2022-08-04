Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims title following injury nightmare

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action during the Long Jump element of the Women's Heptathlon at Alexander Stadium on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The emotional 31-year-old, who has struggled with injury finished a disappointing eighth in last month’s world championships, dedicated the victory at Alexander Stadium to her grandmother, who died last week.

Her England team-mate Jade O’Dowda took bronze

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala is the new Commonwealth 100m champion after winning the Games’ blue-riband event in a time of 10.02 seconds.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, the 2018 winner, had to settle for silver with Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon taking bronze.

There was disappointment for England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who crossed the line last after appearing to pull-up with injury in the closing stages.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m title, though it was a case of what might have been for England’s Daryll Neita, who took bronze despite a dreadful start.

Neita had earlier set a new personal best of 10.90 in the semi-final but was unable to deliver in the final.

Thrilling

In the night’s most thrilling race, Eilish McColgan claimed Scotland’s first track and field gold medal since 1994 with victory in a superb women’s 10,000 metre final.

Backed by a raucous crowd, the 31-year-old beat Kenya’s Irine Cheptai in a sprint finish to set a new Games record and match the achievement of mother Liz, who won the 1986 and 1990 titles in the same event.

While Welshpool’s Adele Nicholl finished eighth in the shot put final, Wolverhampton’s Matt Hudson-Smith described returning to the revamped Alexander Stadium as “surreal” after cruising through the 400 metre heat during the morning session.

The 27-year-old, who claimed a brilliant bronze at the world championships, is a former Birchfield Harrier and no stranger to the Perry Barr venue.

But this was the first time he had competed there since its £72million upgrade for the Commonwealth Games and he said: “It is surreal.

“One of the biggest things which has changed is the track is blue.

“I have been here since I was 10 years old. I know the lay of the land. It’s very strange.”

Hudson-Smith eased through to tomorrow night’s semi-final with a time of 46.26 and added: “I have a lot of confidence.