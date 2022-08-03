Heather Knight an injury doubt for rest of Commonwealths

England's Heather Knight during the first IT20 match at The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford. Picture date: Thursday July 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England Women. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. Editorial use only. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

The England captain had an injection in her hip in a bid to be fit for cricket’s return to the Games after a 24-year wait but she has been sidelined for her side’s two opening Group B wins at Edgbaston.

She is also likely to miss England’s final group game against New Zealand on Thursday and is nervously awaiting the results of a scan which may determine whether she can participate in the finals stages. After England continued their stranglehold over the Proteas this summer, stand-in skipper Nat Sciver said of her injured team-mate: “She’s not in a good place.

“She’s better than she has been in the last few days, still in a bit of pain with her hip.

“It’s probably going to be a bit quick to play against New Zealand, she went and saw our team doctor and had another scan. She’s waiting on the results of that.”

n Seamer Ollie Robinson has earned a recall into England’s Test squad for the first two matches of the upcoming series with South Africa. Ben Stokes’ side face the Proteas at Lord’s on August 17 before doing battle again later that month at Emirates Old Trafford and conclude their red-ball summer at the Kia Oval for the third Test, which will begin on September 8.

Robinson has not played for his country since the Ashes ended in January due to a plethora of fitness issues, mainly linked to his back, but impressed with nine wickets in Sussex’s recent LV= Insurance County Championship match with Nottinghamshire last week and will finally get the chance to catch the eye of new head coach Brendon McCullum later this month.

He replaces the injured Jamie Overton in the 14-man squad, which is otherwise unchanged from the New Zealand and India Tests with opener Zak Crawley retained despite his run of low scores.

Mo Bobat, men’s performance director for the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “After an excellent start to the summer under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, we’re looking forward to an exciting Test series against a strong South Africa side.

“The selectors have picked a squad for the first two Tests at Lord’s and Emirates Old Trafford with continuity in mind.

“It’s good to get Ollie Robinson back in the mix after his recent injury. He will continue his progress by playing for the Lions against South Africa in a four-day match at Canterbury next week.”

The full squad for the Lions match, which starts on August 9, is set to be announced on Friday.

Robinson will hope to use the four-day fixture to further show his injury troubles are behind him after a frustrating 2022 so far.

Following a disappointing Ashes series, where his fitness and conditioning habits were publicly criticised, he was a spectator during the subsequent tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

The 28-year-old was pencilled in to face New Zealand in May as part of a County Select XI, but a stiff back saw him miss out and a bout of Covid-19 further disrupted his season before a strong return to action at Trent Bridge last week.

If Robinson, who has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28, comes through the Lions match unscathed, he will compete with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton and Matthew Potts for one of the seamer positions at Lord’s.