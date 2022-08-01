How to get to Birmingham Arena: Bus and parking information, events and tickets

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Although more widely known as a concert venue, the arena is no stranger to hosting sporting events.

Seated near the city centre, the arena has previously hosted badminton world championships, world athletics, and even BMX world championships, to name a few.

Here's what you need to know about the venue if you're heading there during the games.

How to get to Birmingham Arena

Bus

Birmingham City Centre is well connected to all areas of the wider Birmingham area through local bus routes.

National Express West Midlands says any of the following routes will take spectators near the arena: 9, 10, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 23, 24, 25, 82, 87, 89, 126, X8, X10.

Until August 8 service 126 will be diverted along Broad Street whilst King Edward’s Road, St Vincent Street and Cambridge Street cannot be served.

Train

Most train stations in the West Midlands offer free parking if you're planning to park and ride. To get to the arena, commuters should leave the train at Birmingham New Street. From there, it takes around 10-15 minutes to walk to the venue, which is situated in Brindley Place. It is also a short walk from Birmingham Snow Hill station.

West Midlands Metro tram

Take the tram to the Library Metro station and walk from there to the venue. There is step free access from the Library Metro and Bull Street to the venue – just follow the designated walking route.

Trams are currently only running between Wolverhampton St George's Station and Bull Street Station. It is a 20-minute walk from Bull Street Station to Arena Birmingham. The Metro is likely to be very busy so its advised to plan your journey ahead using the Games Journey Planner and allow plenty of time for your journey. Commuters can also check the Metro website for up to date information.

Taxi

There are no drop off or pick up points directly outside the venue. The closest private hire taxi drop off and pick up location is on Clement Street.

Driving

There are car parks available around the city centre, but none at the actual venue. Those driving in are advised that there are also a lot of road closures in and around town, so leave plenty of time and plan your journey beforehand.

Cycle hire

Visitors to the Games that live locally are encouraged to take advantage of the West Midlands bikes, which will be free to use for half an hour, twice a day. Cycling – or walking – will be the easiest way to get to the venue, and bikes can be docked near Arena Birmingham. The designated walking route from Birmingham New Street Station to the venue is shown on the transport map.

Cycle hire is available across the West Midlands. Bikes are available 24/7, with docking stations at major bus, metro and train stations, visitor attractions and city or town centres.

Birmingham Arena schedule

Tuesday, August 2 (few tickets remaining)

1pm

Men's Vault Final

2.05pm

Women's Balance Beam Final

2.05pm

Men's Parallel Bars Final

3.40pm

Men's Horizontal Bar Final

3.40pm

Women's Floor Exercise Final

Thursday, August 4 (few tickets remaining)

12pm

Rhythmic gymnastics team final

6pm

Rhythmic gymnastics team final

Friday, August 5 (selling fast)

1.30pm

Rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final

Saturday, August 6 (selling fast)

10am

Hoop Final

10.42am

Ball Final

11:22am

Clubs Final

12:02pm