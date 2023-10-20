Walsall's Hamzah Ahmed looking for a smart next step on his climb up the ranks

Boxing

The sociology and social policy graduate steps through the ropes at Holiday Inn Queensway tonight under the BCB Promotions banner tonight.

And although Ahmed has commitments outside of the ring as a support worker for Inmind Healthcare Group, he remains fully focused on his boxing career.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve got a second-class degree in Sociology and Social Policy so there’s a career there for me in something like policy work. My head is there, but my heart is in boxing.

“I work part-time for the Inmind Healthcare Group with people who have mental health difficulties and learning disabilities, which I enjoy.

“I still live at home. My mum and dad support me loads, which helps me to concentrate on boxing. I’m training harder and harder alongside some talented lads in the gym.”

The super featherweight made his debut in Birmingham at the Eastside Rooms four months ago. He outpointed Gurjant Singh over four rounds, recording a 40-36 scoreline at the final bell.

Meanwhile, six months will have passed since Ijaz Ahmed and Marcel Braithwaite’s controversial split decision draw and both men will be putting it all on the line for the second time in tonight’s main event.

Their first bout was a classic back and forth affair at Dudley Town Hall, but the three judges Mark Lyson (114-115 Braithwaite), Kevin Parker (114-114) and Terry O’Connor (117-111 Ahmed) couldn’t split them, so the belt once again remained vacant.

It was a frustrating end for both, but it showed what a tight knit contest it had been, and you have to expect a fast start as they will be looking to pick up where they left off.

The show will have a full supporting card featuring Ben Vaughan, Sian O’Toole, Hamza Azeem, Zain Ali and Tori Ellis-Willett.