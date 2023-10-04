‘The Giraffe’ hits heights with victory

Ryan Woolridge in action Picture: Jay Tography

Woolridge, who turned professional in 2021, defeated Latvian-born opponent Kristaps Zulgis 40-36 on points at the H suite, in Edgbaston.

The ‘Giraffe’ as he is called by his trainer Peter Hickenbottom, is a tall boxer who fights southpaw, and his unbeaten start to professional life has put him in contention for an area title fight.

Woolridge had to overcome some awkward tactics from his more experienced opponent, with Zulgis keen to slow the action down and tie him up whenever possible.

But the Black Country fighter showed maturity to sit behind his jab and dominate the fight on his way to a comfortable victory.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City fan Tommy Collins also needed the judges to decide the winner of his clash with Polish fighter Marian Wesoloski.

In front of a huge set of supporters, 25-year-old Collins landed at will throughout the eight-round bout and secured a convincing 80-72 win.

Nico Ogbeide looked full of confidence in his professional debut, winning every round against Logan Paling.

With a background in white collar boxing, the 29-year-old from Bordesley Green made a late decision to go pro and it looks an inspired decision as he boxed well on his way to a 40-36 points victory.

And Telford’s Tony Jones squashed any talk of ring rust on his return to the ring following a five-year hiatus.