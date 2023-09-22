Tyler Denny gets his shot at Euro title on home soil

Tyler Denny

The Rowley Regis fighter takes on champion Matteo Signani for the EBU European middleweight championship belt on the Boxxer: Wolves at the Door show at The Halls on Saturday, November 18.

And the 32-year-old, who boasts a 17-2 record, is targeting a fifth consecutive victory so he can lift the belt in the Black Country.

He said: "I’m expecting the hardest fight of my career but I’m more than ready and more than capable.

"I'm going to have an army of fans with me on fight night and the atmosphere is going to be incredible.

"I will become European champion on November 18 – that belt is staying in the Midlands!"

The experienced Signani, who has held the EBU European middleweight title twice, reclaimed the belt last November. 'Il Giaguaro' is 9-1 in his last 10 outings.

The 44-year-old Italian fighter travels to the West Midlands in hopes of halting Denny’s resurgence with the Boxxer promotion reaping the rewards of his recent success.

Ben Shalom, Boxxer chief executive, said: “The Tyler Denny story is having another incredible and definitely the biggest chapter added to it.

"Two years ago we looked at him and saw a boxer who had great potential but who hadn’t had the right opportunities at the right time.

“He’s gone 4-0 with Boxxer, he’s the English middleweight champion and now he’s stepping up for a European title.

“I honestly can’t wait to see if Tyler Denny can achieve something more boxers can only dream of. His army of supporters will be in full force on fight night.”