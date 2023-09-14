Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards warming up for a title shot

Pendeford-based Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards will be looking for an eighth straight victory at The Hangar

But first comes another run-out at The Hangar Events Venue in Wolverhampton, tomorrow.

He has been mandated for an opportunity at the area crown, which will see him slim down from welterweight, by the British Boxing Board of Control.

That belt is currently vacant, but is being contested between Jamie Stewart and Nathan Kirk on September 30, with the winner ordered to defend against Osbourne-Edwards.

The unbeaten challenger-in-waiting has been asking to get his chance at The Hangar, where all seven of his previous pro victories have taken place.

Osbourne-Edwards has completed six rounds, on three occasions, but has broken his right hand in each of his last two outings, although he still managed to see the final bell.

Only Petar Alexsandrov has taken a solitary round off the 34-year-old southpaw, who also has a 152-second stoppage of Krasimir Vasilev to his credit.

The popular left-hander is a home fighter, who grew up on the Dovecotes estate, but now lives in Pendeford, and is trained by ex-pro Richie Carter, at Wolverhampton BC.

His amateur career was a relatively short one, representing Merridale Boxing Club in his city. It contained 10 bouts, with nine wins among them.

Osbourne-Edwards said: “I’m knuckling down and I’ve been on it even more, in this training camp. I feel like a monster. I want to show these geezers what I can bring to the table.

“I’ve handled myself well, in sparring, against some of the top 10 lads in the country and I’m always wanting to do more rounds, so I can test myself.

“I’ve done eight rounds with Cori and Tion Gibbs (fellow pros) and I had the last spar with Conah Walker, before he did the business (outpointed the unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson).

“Me and Conah used to box for the same amateur club (Merridale, Wolverhampton) and we became good mates. I was there to cheer him on and I take my hat off to him.

“After this one, it will be time for me to start stepping up and the Midlands title is a great opportunity for me. Hopefully, we can get it on down at the Hangar.

“Good luck to the lads who are boxing for it first and it doesn’t matter to me who wins, as long as someone does!

“I believe I can beat either of them, when it’s my turn.”

“I’ve got no hand issues now, so you are going to see a different fighter. I broke it for a second time, in my last fight, so I had one hand, from the fourth round.

“I heard my right hand crack, again, but I had to get through it. I knew that, as long as I could throw a punch with my other hand, I’d be able to adapt.

“There’s a lot more to me than that. I’m on fire now and ready to bring all of the smoke. I can’t wait to get back in there and, hopefully, knock the guy out.”