Champion Denny the underdog

Tyler Denny. Picture: Manjit Narotra

The two will go toe-to-toe for the national crown at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday night (November 12).

Denny claimed the vacant belt with victory over River Wilson-Bent in June and defends it for the first time against the undefeated Rea.

The 31-year-old southpaw, from Rowley Regis, said: "This is my fifth straight fight against someone who is undefeated, so I’m used to being the underdog. I take no notice of anything like that.

“I’ve proved that I belong at a decent level and there will be even more options for me if I can get past this lad. I take these risks for the good of my career."

Rea has 14 wins from 14 fights, including five technical knockouts, but has never gone 10 rounds before.

And Denny will go into the contest unfazed by his opponent's record.

“This might be a clash of styles," he said. "He’s taller than me, so I can’t let myself be on the end of his jab. He will be out to make a statement, so I’ll meet him in the middle of the ring.

“I’m expecting fireworks and I’ll go in there with no fear."

Denny steps into the ring having earned two away wins in his last three fights – against the previously undefeated Derrick Osaze and then Wilson-Bent for the English title.

He takes on his 20th professional assignment following 14 wins, two losses and three draws and is resolute in his confidence, heading to the Manchester Arena.

Discussing his mindset entering the challenge, Denny said: "As soon as my training camp started, I didn't see myself as the champion anymore, I put myself back in the role of the challenger.