Double gold medal joy for Staffordshire's Olympic hero Joe Clarke

Joe Clarke shows off his gold medals from the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships

The 30-year-old Stafford & Stone Club paddler claimed global gold in the individual men’s K1 event for the first time in his illustrious career, as well as a third consecutive title in the kayak cross.

A gold medallist at Rio 2016, Clarke believes this weekend’s successes are up there with the best moments in his career.

“It is hard to put into words really – it’s like a dream weekend,” Clarke said.

He continued: “I got my first title in the K1, and this is the third time I have done it in the kayak cross.

“I am a triple world champion in kayak cross – 2021, 2022 and 2023 – it’s fantastic.”

Clarke’s first medal came in the K1 slalom, where he backed up a breathtaking semi-final performance with an exceptional run in the final.

He weaved his way in and out of the 23 gates and stopped the clock with a time of 91.32 seconds, nearly two seconds clear of second place Jiri Prskavec.

Despite the dominant performance it could have been very different for the 30-year-old, who had to overcome illness prior to the weekend, where he just came through the heats.

“My heats day wasn’t me – I was a bit sick if I am completely honest,” Clarke explained. “I didn’t want to admit it to myself, I think I had a bit of a cold.

“I kept that to myself because I didn’t want that to get into my head. I woke up feeling close to 100 per cent so I thought ‘today’s the day, let’s go get it’.”

Clarke picked up where he left off from the K1 final in the time trial of the men’s kayak cross, setting the quickest time, and continuing that form on his way to a blistering final victory. “It comes thick and fast,” he added. “This morning I woke up and I knew I wanted to try and go out there and get another title. I was happy with the K1, but I wanted to build on that and get another one.

“It [winning in front of his family] doesn’t get much more special than that. Having the home support – I had about 50 friends and family come down from all over the country – and to be world champion in front of them is the icing on the cake.” And a proud Clarke hopes his success can be the catalyst for more canoeing success in Great Britain.