West Brom starlet Taylor Gardner-Hickman exits on loan

Taylor Gardner-Hickman is heading to Bristol City on a season-long loan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies had been willing to let the versatile 21-year-old leave The Hawthorns and a temporary move fits the bill for Robins boss Nigel Pearson, the former Albion assistant and caretaker boss.

Bristol City were looking to add some creativity to their central midfield ranks. Gardner-Hickman remains under contract at The Hawthorns until 2026.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan is still keen to enhance his squad in the remaining 10 days of the transfer window, but moves in could depend on efforts to move out players to lower the wage bill given a lack of finance via investment.

If players are moved out of The Hawthorns, it could allow Corberan more leeway to operate in the market. The head coach, working with head of recruitment Ian Pearce on additions, predicted a frenetic end to the window and hinted Albion could be served well for showing patience and not moving on deals, specifically loans, too early.

For academy graduate Gardner-Hickman it would be a first move away from The Hawthorns.