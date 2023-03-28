Black Country motorcycle racing great Michael Rutter honoured with Madame Tussauds waxwork

Black Country racer Michael Rutter has been honoured with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Macau GP later this year, the Macau Government have commissioned the world-famous Madame Tussauds to produce a series of wax work figures of its most renowned competitors to be displayed in the Macau Grand Prix Museum.

As the most successful motorcycle racer to ever compete at the Macau GP with a total of nine victories, Brierley Hill-born Rutter has been honoured by the Macau Government by not just had a wax work commissioned, but also had it displayed alongside other legends of motorsport as well as the Macau GP such as Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Ron Haslam.

The Macau GP Museum opened in 1993 - the same year Rutter became a professional motorcycle racer. It underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2017 and re-opened in 2021 with it’s exhibits dedicated to showcasing the history of the Macau Grand Prix spread out over 4 floors.

They cover the history of the event since it began in 1954, with the first motorcycle race taking place there in 1967.

Rutter made his debut at Macau in 1994, claiming his first podium in 1996 and the first of his 9 victories came in 1998, followed up with more wins in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2019 to cement his place in the race’s history books.

Rutter said: “First of all, I’d like to say a big thank you to the Macau Government for acknowledging my record at the Macau GP. It’s always nice to be recognised by an organiser for the time and effort that goes into being able to compete over such a long period of time, as well as any success that’s achieved along the way.

“The Macau circuit is a place that I just seem to have clicked with early on, and I really enjoy racing there. It’s totally unique and unlike anywhere else that I’ve raced around the world.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have raced there with some fantastic teams and great race bikes, so this is as good a time as any to say thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way, as well as the many sponsors who have put their hands in their pockets since 1993.

“As for the waxwork itself, it’s scary just how life-like it is. The skill and attention to detail is off the chart.