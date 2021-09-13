Jordanne Whiley is beaten in doubles final at the US Open

Jordanne Whiley

The Halesowen ace and her partner were beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Whiley, a singles bronze medallist and doubles silver medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, said: “Yui and I didn’t play very well today and I just don’t think I had anything left in the tank.

“t’s been a really emotional and physical last couple of weeks.

“Emotionally, after such a successful Tokyo, I think I’ve just really struggled to find my tennis this week.

“Obviously, the Dutch were really strong today, so credit to them.”

Reflecting on the Paralympics, she added: “I’m happy with my Tokyo.

“I had such a successful Tokyo and I’m so happy and proud with what I did there.