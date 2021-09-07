Reanne Evans makes it a perfect 10 with UK title

Snooker star Reanne Evans has won the UK Women’s Championship for the 10th time.

The 35-year-old from Dudley beat Rebecca Kenna 4-0 in the final in Leeds – and dropped just two frames in the tournament.

Evans beat Connie Stephens and Chucky Preston in the early rounds.

She was given a more difficult test by Welsh number one Laura Evans in the semis, coming back from 2-1 down to win 4-2.

And in the final, the top seed edged the opening two frames against Kenna before easing clear to claim yet another UK crown.

It was the first event staged by the World Women’s Snooker Tour since the onset of the pandemic, and Evans’ 63rd title in women’s snooker.

Reacting to the victory on Twitter, she said: “Home with the UK. Big thanks to everyone to get events back on, been too long, and to everyone for the messages and support.”

Evans is also competing on the main tour after being awarded a two-year tour card along with Ng On-yee.

Evans is back in action on the main tour in Scottish Open qualifiers against Mitchell Mann on September 29.

