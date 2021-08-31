Whiley finding her form at Paralympics

Jordanne Whiley competing in the Singles - Women event during day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

The Halesowen ace was far too good for Japan’s Manami Tanaka in the women’s singles second round and eased through 6-1, 6-0 in just 52 minutes.

Whiley has already confirmed Tokyo will be her last Paralympic Games and will put it all on the line in her last bid for gold.

And she’s happy with how she’s progressed so far as she prepares for Tuesday’s quarter-final with USA’s Dana Mathewson.

“I’m pleased, the last two times I’ve played her, the game has gone to three sets so I was determined not to do that,” the 29-year-old said.

“I want to conserve my energy as much as possible in this heat, so I was focused and I played well so I’m pleased.

“I’ve got eyes on the prize, when I’m on court I’m there to do business – this is my last Games so I want to leave it all out there on the court.

“She’s a good player and makes a lot of balls. I did feel like I had the upper hand most of the time and I’m pleased with that performance.

“I’m focused, I’ve spoken to my team and we have a very clear gameplan based on how I face each person.”

Whiley, the fourth seed in Tokyo, is relishing the cooler conditions forecast for Tuesday.

The wheelchair tennis scheduled has been disrupted by the intense heat and Whiley is pleased with how she has adapted.

“It was the evening, there was a nice breeze at times but it’s definitely hotter and sticky in there,” she added.

“The next couple of days are going to be cooler which is going to suit me.

“I love playing in the evening so this is perfect for me but I have been sitting around all day. I got ready a couple of times and then got moved so hopefully there won’t be much.

“We’re used to it, I’ve done the job so I’m pleased.”