Apartment building fire in Hanoi kills at least 14

An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people and injured at least six others, state media said.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12.30am on Friday and was accompanied by several explosions.

The injured are described as stable and are being treated at Hanoi Transport Hospital.

Authorities said the fire has killed at least 14 people (Phan Nhat Anh/VNA/AP)

It took an hour to extinguish the fire and state media said the building had 24 residents, seven in the owner’s family and 17 tenants.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi and several rooms were available for rent.

State media reported that the fire started in a small courtyard in front of the building which was used as a garage for the sale and repair of electric bikes.