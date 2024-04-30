Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to launch an incursion into a Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas’ battalions there “with or without a deal”.

Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire agreement meant to free hostages and bring some relief to the nearly seven-month-long war.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to achieve “total victory” in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last major stronghold.