Haiti’s transitional council names new PM amid hopes of quelling violence

Haiti’s newly installed transitional council has chosen former sports minister Fritz Belizaire as the country’s prime minister as it presses forward in its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.

Mr Belizaire replaces Michel Patrick Boisvert, the former minister of economy and finance who was the current interim prime minister.

The nine-member transitional council, seven of whom have voting rights, is choosing a new prime minister and cabinet in a bid to help quell gang violence that is choking the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond.

Mr Belizaire had the support of four of the voting members.

After announcing his appointment, the council went back behind closed doors to discuss the cabinet.