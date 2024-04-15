Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike

Israel’s military chief has said his country will respond to Iran’s missile strike over the weekend.

Lt Gen Herzi Halevi added that Israel is still considering its steps.

But he said the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response”.

Lt Gen Halevi spoke during a visit to the Nevatim airbase, which Israel says suffered light damage in the Iranian attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been meeting with top officials to discuss a possible response.