Fleeing Palestinians describe Israeli raid on Gaza Strip hospital

Palestinians who fled during an ongoing Israeli raid in and around the Gaza Strip’s main hospital have described days of heavy fighting, mass arrests and forced marches past dead bodies.

The Israeli military says it has killed more than 170 militants and detained some 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began last Monday, portraying it as a heavy blow to Hamas and other armed groups that it says had regrouped in the medical compound.

The heavy fighting has also highlighted the resilience of Palestinian armed groups in an isolated and heavily destroyed part of Gaza where troops have been forced to return after launching a similar raid back in November.

Kareem Ayman Hathat, who lived with his parents and two brothers in a five-storey building about 100 metres from the hospital, said they huddled in the kitchen for days while gunfire and explosions echoed outside, sometimes causing the whole building to shake.

Israeli troops stormed the building on Saturday and forced them and dozens of other residents to leave.

Mr Hathat says the men were forced to strip to their underwear and four were detained. The rest were blindfolded and ordered to follow a tank south as more blasts thundered around them.

“From time to time, the tank would fire a shell,” he told the Associated Press in an interview from another hospital in central Gaza, where he has sought shelter. “It was to terrorise us.”

The head of Israel’s southern command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, said the Shifa raid had been a “daring, tricky and most impressive operation so far”, with ”hundreds” of militants apprehended and the acquisition of valuable intelligence.

“We will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands — alive or dead,” he added in a statement released by the military on Saturday.

Shifa Hospital had largely stopped functioning following the raid in November.

After claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command centre inside and beneath the hospital, Israeli forces exposed a single tunnel leading to a few underground rooms. They also said they found weapons in parts of the hospital.

Gaza City, where Shifa is located, suffered widespread devastation in the early days of Israel’s offensive, launched after the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war.

Israeli forces have isolated the city and the rest of northern Gaza since November, and hardly any aid has been delivered in recent weeks.

Experts said last week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where more than 210,000 people are suffering from catastrophic hunger.

Palestinians inspect the damage of residential buildings after an Israeli air strike in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)

Jameel al-Ayoubi, who was among thousands of people sheltering at Shifa when the raid commenced last Monday, said in a phone interview that tanks and armoured bulldozers had ploughed into the courtyard of the sprawling medical compound, crushing ambulances and civilian vehicles.

He said he saw tanks driving over at least four bodies of people killed early in the raid.

The Health Ministry said five injured Palestinians trapped at Shifa had died without food, water or medical services.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s director-general, described the conditions there as “utterly inhumane”.

The military said on Saturday it had evacuated patients and medical staff from Shifa’s emergency department because militants had “entrenched” themselves in the building.

The army said it had set up an alternative site where seriously wounded patients were receiving care.

Abed Radwan, who lived some 200 metres from the hospital, said Israeli forces stormed all the buildings in the area, detaining several people and forcing the rest to march south.

As he walked south with others, he saw dead bodies in the streets and several flattened homes.

“They left nothing intact,” he said in an interview from a relative’s house in central Gaza.

Now in its sixth month, the war between Israel and Hamas has killed at least 32,226 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the dead.