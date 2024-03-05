Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday.

The former president finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, ahead of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

The results resume Mr Trump’s winning streak, which was briefly interrupted on Sunday when Ms Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia’s primary.

The White House hopefuls now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when results will pour in from 16 states in contests that amount to the single biggest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary.

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Mr Trump and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, are dominating their races and are on track to winning their nominations later this month.

Under North Dakota’s rules, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they finish with at least 20% of the vote.

However, a candidate who wins at least 60% of the vote receives all of the state’s 29 delegates.

Four candidates were on the ballot, including Mr Trump and Ms Haley.

The other candidates, who have received little attention were Florida businessman David Stuckenberg and Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, who recently ended his campaign.