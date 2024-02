Girl On The Train author Paula Hawkins to publish new thriller in October

The Girl On The Train author Paula Hawkins has a new thriller out this autumn and will release the book through a new publisher.

Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced that The Blue Hour will be published on October 8.

The story is set on a remote Scottish island, home to a famous artist who has been abandoned by her husband and carries with her a complicated past.

“The Blue Hour explores the tension between the need to belong and the desire to be free of the demands and expectations of others,” Hawkins said in a statement.

“I wanted to think about what the effect of being untethered from the world might be, how that might shape a person’s psyche.

“At the novel’s heart is an artist and her work, so I’m also dealing with perception and the search for meaning, how we interpret or misinterpret what we see in front of us, and the dark places toward which those ideas might lead.”

Financial terms for her book deal were not disclosed.

Hawkins was previously published by Riverhead Books, a Penguin Random House imprint.

The Girl On The Train, released in 2015, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a feature film of the same name, starring Emily Blunt.

Hawkins’ other novels include Into The Water and A Slow Fire Burning.