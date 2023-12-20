Top Hamas leader ‘in Cairo for talks on war in Gaza’

Hamas has said its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza.

Egypt, along with Qatar – where Mr Haniyeh is believed to be based – have both played a key role as mediators between the militant group and Israel since the war that began with Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Hamas said Mr Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived on Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.

Negotiations are under way on another ceasefire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides were believed to be far from an agreement.