Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government.

Socialist leader Mr Sanchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.

The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centred almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Mr Sanchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.

A parliamentary vote backed Pedro Sanchez to return as PM (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Mr Sanchez clinched the support of six smaller parties, allowing him to achieve the majority of lawmakers needed to be re-elected and form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

Spain’s inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The centre-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but failed to get enough support to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party.

The Socialists finished second with 121 seats but now have the support of the 179 lawmakers following a series of pacts.

It remains to be seen if Mr Sanchez can maintain their support over the next four years.