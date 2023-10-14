Notification Settings

In Pictures: Superheroes ready for action at New York Comic Con

People came dressed as characters including The Thing, Wolverine and Spider-Man.

A person dressed as The Thing from the Fantastic Four at the New York Comic Con
Thousands of people have descended on New York for one of the biggest comic and pop culture events in the US.

Many dressed up for the occasion, donning costumes of famous Star Wars and Marvel characters for the New York Comic Con.

An attendee dressed as Miles Morales: Spider-Man at the New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Wolverine at the New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Catwoman poses during New York Comic Con excellen,t
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle poses during New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Marvel’s Scarlet Witch at the New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A man dressed as Superman at New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A woman dressed as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A Puss in Boots costume at New York Comic Con
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
People dressed as Indiana Jones and the boulder from Raiders Of The Lost Ark
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
People dressed as Star Wars characters
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
People dressed as characters from The Avengers
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A woman dressed as Marvel’s Black Cat
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Someone dressed as Toad from Super Mario
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A woman dressed as the video game character Zero Suit Samus
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
