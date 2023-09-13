North Korea fires twin missiles towards sea in latest military aggression

South Korea Koreas Tensions

Asian governments and their military forces are on high alert after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the isolated nation’s eastern seas.

The weapons are believed to have flown cross-country across North Korea, leaving Japan and South Korea wary of their close yet oft-volatile neighbour.

Japan’s Coast Guard, citing Tokyo’s Defence Ministry, said the missile likely has landed but still urged vessels that may be travelling or moored around Japan’s coast to watch out for falling objects.

The missile launch on Wednesday came hours before the nation’s leader met with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the former Soviet nation.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un steps down from his train after crossing the border to Russia (Press Office of the Primorsky Krai Region Administration/AP)

Kim Jong Un and Mr Putin are expected to discuss their shared international concerns and foes, as well as the possibility of aid.