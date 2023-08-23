India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole at second attempt

Journalists film the live telecast of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole, uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

It was India’s second attempt in four years to join the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving the landmark.

India unexpectedly got into a race with Russia, which had planned to land its Luna-25 spacecraft in the same region on Monday.

But Luna-25 crashed into the Moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit.

It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 – “moon craft” in Sanskrit – took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India on July 14, heading for the far side of the Moon.

The mission follows a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface to carry out scientific experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said in a statement: “India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.