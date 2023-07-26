Construction crane catches fire in New York City and crashes into street

The scene of the crane fire in New York City

A tall construction crane caught fire in the Manhattan of New York City on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the cab of the crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street.

The crane’s arm grazed the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8am local time.

Firefighters stationed on the roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze.

Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.