China asks Australia to step up search efforts after boat capsizes

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China has asked Australian authorities to increase efforts to find survivors from a capsized Chinese fishing boat which left 39 crew members missing in the Indian Ocean.

Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said four airplanes and three ships had been sent to the search area, but no survivors or life rafts had been spotted.

“We wish that they could send more — more aircraft, more ships and more staff,” Mr Xiao told reporters. “We wish that our Australian colleagues would co-ordinate with other international or foreign vessels or ships near that area… to help the search and rescue to save as many lives as possible.”

He said China wanted to co-ordinate with “friendly countries”, including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort following Tuesday’s capsizing.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the search co-ordinator, said the upturned hull was spotted from a cargo ship 3,100 miles north west of Perth.

Indonesia and the Philippines have expressed their willingness to join the search with merchant and fishing vessels.

The search authority said the search effort was continuing on Thursday over an area of 4,600 square miles south of where the upturned hull was found.

An Australian military P-8A Poseiden aircraft and a chartered aircraft based in Perth would re-join the search after spending the night in the Maldives, the authority said in a statement.

Australia was liaising with the Chinese Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, with three Chinese naval ships continuing the search.

“A number of merchant ships and other vessels have been assisting with the search and will continue to do so today,” the statement said.