Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

World NewsPublished:

Four Nordic leaders will meet Ukraine’s President to discuss their support for his country.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit.

Mr Zelensky is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. They will discuss their support for Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland – have largely rallied around Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Those attending the meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki are Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir and Finnish President Mr Niinisto.

Part of Helsinki has been closed to cars, bicycles and pedestrians while the meeting takes place.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News