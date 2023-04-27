Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spain swelters in ‘unbearable’ heatwave as drought drives up olive oil prices

World NewsPublished:

Health officials there are considering bringing in a heat prevention plan two weeks early.

A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid
A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid

Spain is sweltering in summertime temperatures – with highs of 38 degrees centigrade in the southern Guadalquivir Valley – the country’s national weather service said.

Health officials are considering bringing in a heat prevention plan two weeks early to help regions respond to the unseasonably warm weather’s effects.

The State Meteorological Agency said temperatures are “exceptionally high” for April because of a mass of very warm and dry air coming from North Africa.

With a long weekend coming up, beaches are packed along the coast.

A man sunbathes on the beach in Barcelona
A man sunbathes on the beach in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

But residents who could not get away from Spain’s inland capital, Madrid, are less lucky.

Loli Gutierrez, 70, said she is worried about what conditions will be like when summer comes.

“This is already unbearable,” she said.

“We are only in April. If this happening in April, how is it going to be June?”

Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961, and also the country’s sixth driest despite the presence of weather phenomenon La Nina, which slightly dampened global average temperatures.

A man lies on a bench in the shade reading a book in Madrid
A man lies on a bench in the shadewhile reading a book in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

The Spanish government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers amid extreme drought conditions in the country’s agricultural heartlands, including the Guadalquivir Valley.

The world’s biggest exporter of olive oil, Spain is also an important producer of fruits and vegetables for the European market.

The drought has already driven up prices of Spanish olive oil to record levels.

Currently, 27% of Spanish territory is classified as in a drought “emergency” or “alert”, according to the Ecological Transition Ministry, and water reserves are at 50% of capacity nationally.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News