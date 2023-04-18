Teenager pleads guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Teacher Death-Teens Charged

One of two Iowa teenagers charged over the death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday morning and admitted that he served as a lookout while Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Her body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021.

Willard Miller talks to his lawyer Nathan Olson during a hearing on March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP/PA)

Prosecutors said the evidence shows that both Miller and Goodale struck Ms Graber with a bat. Investigators have said the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades in Ms Graber’s class.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole as part of an agreement with Miller.