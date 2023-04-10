Notification Settings

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

World NewsPublished:

The body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning, officials said.

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France
The death toll from an avalanche in the French Alps on Sunday has risen to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Eight other people were found unharmed.

No details have been provided on the identity of the victims.

The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, some 20 miles south-west of Chamonix.

The Alps are a prime holiday spot over the Easter break.

The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 3,280 feet long and 328 feet wide.

National weather agency Meteo France had not issued a specific avalanche warning for Sunday, assessing the risk as “limited”.

