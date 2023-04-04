Trump arrives at New York court ahead of arraignment

Former US president Donald Trump as he left Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan court ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump pumped his fist as he exited Trump Tower minutes earlier, then travelled in an eight-car motorcade down a road along the East River to the court, where is he expected to surrender to authorities.

He is expected to be fingerprinted and processed, and his mug shot may be taken — a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations and an extraordinary moment in US history.

The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Mr Trump learns for the first time the charges against him.

Mr Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.

Judge Merchan has ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.