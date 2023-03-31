Pope spends second night ‘serenely’ in hospital

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope Francis spent his second night in a Rome hospital “serenely” as he receives antibiotics intravenously to treat bronchitis, the Vatican has said.

A Vatican official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information was not a formal Holy See statement, said there will be an update on the Francis’s hospital stay later on Friday.

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday after he returned to his Vatican residence after his customary weekly public audience in St Peter’s Square.

The Vatican said he had experienced difficult breathing in the previous days.

Members of the media set up their gear outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital (Andrew Medichini/AP)

A spokesman, citing hospital medical staff, provided the precise diagnosis on Thursday night, saying Francis has bronchitis, contracted through an infection, and that the antibiotic treatment had resulted in a “marked” improvement in his health.

The hospital admission came four days before Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week.

Due to a chronic knee problem, Francis had already largely stopped celebrating Mass at major Catholic Church holy days but continued to preside at the ceremonies and deliver homilies.

The Vatican has not said when Francis will be released from the hospital.

Pope Francis is helped to get into his car at the end of the weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

But in a statement late on Thursday, it said that based on how Francis’s recovery is going, “he could be discharged in the next days”.

It is unclear if Francis, even when back at the Vatican, will be able to preside over, or attend, Holy Week observances.

They include a stamina-taxing late night Way of the Cross procession marked by prayers on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome and Easter Mass on April 9, which is traditionally followed by a long papal speech delivered from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.