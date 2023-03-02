Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

World NewsPublished:

The famous statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s famous character has been vandalised again.

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism
Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

The famous statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid in Copenhagen has been vandalised, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits.

The often-attacked 1.65m (5.4ft) bronze sits at the entrance of Copenhagen harbour.

The rock was painted in white, blue and red stripes. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

APTOPIX Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism
The Little Mermaid is a popular tourist attraction (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The statue, which attracts thousands of tourists, was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News