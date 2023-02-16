Song of the humpback whale may be a ‘sign of loneliness’

Humpback whale

Melancholy tunes sung by humpback whales may really be a sign of loneliness, scientists have discovered.

Marine experts who tracked humpback whales in Australia noticed that fewer whales wailed to find mates as their population grew.

“Humpback whale song is loud and travels far in the ocean,” said marine biologist Rebecca Dunlop, who has studied humpback whales that breed near the Great Barrier Reef for more than two decades.

As whale numbers dramatically increased following the end of commercial whaling she noticed something unexpected.

“It was getting more difficult to actually find singers,” said Ms Dunlop, who is based at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

“When there were fewer of them, there was a lot of singing – now that there are lots of them, no need to be singing so much.”

A humpback whale dives off the coast of Port Stephens, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Scientists first began to hear and study the elaborate songs of humpback whales in the 1970s, thanks to new underwater microphones.

Only male whales sing, and the tunes are thought to play a role in attracting mates and asserting dominance.

Eastern Australia’s humpback whales were facing regional extinction in the 1960s, with only around 200 whales left.

But numbers grew and reached 27,000 whales by 2015 – approaching estimated pre-whaling levels.

As the density of whales increased, their courtship changed. While 20% of males were singers in 2004, a decade later that ratio had dropped to just 10%, Ms Dunlop and colleagues reported on Thursday in the journal Nature Communications Biology.

Ms Dunlop speculates that singing played a role in attracting mates when populations were severely depleted.

“It was hard just to find other whales in the area, because there weren’t many,” she said.

When whales live in denser populations, a male looking for a mate also has to ward off the competition, and singing may tip off other suitors, she explained.