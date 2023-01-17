French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football federation president Noel Le Graet is facing an investigation after allegations of “sexual and moral harassment” were made against him by a female sports agent.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened on Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals.

Protesters display placards denouncing alleged improper conduct over several years by the president of the French football federation, Noel Le Graet (Michel Euler/AP)

It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graet of improper conduct over several years, saying he was only interested in her sexually.