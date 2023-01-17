Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

World NewsPublished:

Noel Le Graet has been accused of harassment by a female sports agent.

France Soccer Mbappe Zidane
France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football federation president Noel Le Graet is facing an investigation after allegations of “sexual and moral harassment” were made against him by a female sports agent.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened on Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals.

France Le Graet
Protesters display placards denouncing alleged improper conduct over several years by the president of the French football federation, Noel Le Graet (Michel Euler/AP)

It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graet of improper conduct over several years, saying he was only interested in her sexually.

Ms Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graet repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News