Italian police arrest fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in a private clinic in Palermo.

Messina Denaro was Italy’s number one fugitive, and he was arrested after 30 years on the run.

The head of the Carabinieri police force’s special operations squad said that Messina Denaro was captured on Monday at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.