Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Residents reported explosions and gunfire, and photos and video posted on social media showed smoke from the building.

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

A hotel catering for foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, was attacked on Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said.

Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman.

Residents reported explosions and gunfire, and photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from the building.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel approximately a kilometre away: “So far, we have received 21 casualties – 3 were already dead on arrival.”

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, said the attack lasted several hours, and that a “clean-up” operation is continuing.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group – known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban – has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

Taliban fighters are seen on the rooftop of a hotel during a gun battle in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban fighters on the rooftop of a hotel during a gun battle in Kabul (AP)

A resident of the Shar-e Naw neighbourhood where the attack happened told the Associated Press that he heard explosions and then several gunshots.

Another local resident told the AP that a gun battle was still going on.

He said he and his family were staying inside their home, which is about three streets away from the attack site.

Taliban forces rushed to the area and blocked all roads leading to the site, said Mr Zadran, the police chief’s spokesman.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News