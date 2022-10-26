Dozens injured as strong earthquake hits northern Philippines

Philippines Earthquake

A strong earthquake has rocked a large swathe of the northern Philippines, injuring at least 26 people and forcing the closure of an international airport and the evacuation of patients from a hospital, officials said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday night’s magnitude 6.4 quake, which was set off by movement in a local fault, was centred five miles (9km) north-west of Lagayan town in Abra province at a depth of seven miles (11km).

The US Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued.

A man walks past a damaged wall after a strong earthquake in Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines (AP)

The quake was felt across a wide area of the main northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, more than 248 miles (400km) south of Abra.

At least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, where the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was ordered to close temporarily due to damage from the quake, police and civil aviation officials said.

In Batac city, also in Ilocos Norte, patients were moved out of the province’s largest hospital after parts of the ceiling in the intensive care unit fell as the building swayed.

Medical consultation services were temporarily suspended as engineers assessed damage to the building, officials said.

As aftershocks continue, we remain in coordination with DPWH for the inspection of roads and buildings, DSWD for relief, DOE for outages and DILG for monitoring. Everyone is advised to keep out of tall structures. Agridam ken agananadtayo, kakailian. Umaykamin a tumulong. https://t.co/akf8YkJOcW — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) October 26, 2022

Mr Marcos Jr, who was in Manila, said authorities were inspecting roads and buildings, and welfare officials were providing help to affected residents in northern provinces.

“Everyone is advised to keep out of tall structures,” the president said in a tweet.

In the town of La Paz in Abra, a century-old Christian church was damaged, with parts of its belfry collapsing and some walls cracked, littering the church’s grassy yard with debris, officials said.

At least two towns in Cagayan province temporarily lost electricity due to damaged power lines, and a number of bridges and roads in outlying provinces were damaged.

Workers clear debris from a sign that was damaged by the earthquake (AP)

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in Abra and other northern provinces, killing at least five people and injuring dozens of others.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines and wrought extensive damage, including in the capital, Manila.