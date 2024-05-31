Police release image of wanted Wolverhampton man called Nathan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing for help to find 32-year-old Nathan - no surname has been released.

The wanted man is said to have links to Walsall and Birmingham.

Have you seen Nathan?

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of him in a bid to track him down.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts has been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/13984/24.