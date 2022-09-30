Huge blasts preceded leaks in Russia gas pipelines in Baltic Sea

Sweden Europe Pipelines

The explosions that rocked natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea ahead of huge methane leaks “probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos”, Denmark and Sweden have told the United Nations.

Norwegian researchers published a map on Friday projecting a huge plume of methane released by the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines will travel over large stretches of the Nordic region.

Moscow has requested an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the pipelines and called for a thorough international investigation to assess the damage to the pipelines, which carry natural gas from Russia to Europe.

Russia says “it looks like a terror attack, probably conducted on a state level”.