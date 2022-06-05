Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Today.

The vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years. pic.twitter.com/30fMbfnOxc

— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 5, 2022