Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

World NewsPublished:

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

Actress Reese Witherspoon has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville team ahead of the opening of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Witherspoon’s husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, has also joined the ownership group, the team said.

The football team started playing in 2020 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The team played their first eight league games on the road this season before they open the new venue with a game against Philadelphia.

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” she said in a statement.

“The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has also joined the group.

Henry, who has been with the Titans since 2016, joins Mark Ingram (D.C.), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) as NFL players who have become MLS part-owners.

Actors who are owners include Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin) and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

