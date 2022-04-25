Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Texas Execution Lucio Vigil

A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she beat her two-year-old daughter to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her.

It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.