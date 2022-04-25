Notification Settings

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Published:

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah.

A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she beat her two-year-old daughter to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her.

It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.

The execution stay was announced minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set to consider her clemency application to either commute her death sentence or grant her a 120-day reprieve.

