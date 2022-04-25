Coca-Cola sales surge offsets rising costs and exit from Russia

Bottles of Coca-Cola

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to cinemas, music venues and sports stadiums, offsetting rising input costs for the company and the suspension of operations in Russia.

Coca-Cola was among the companies to pull the plug on Russian operations after the country invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7% to 8% and per-share growth of 5% to 6% for the year.

The Atlanta company posted net income of 2.78 billion dollars (£2.18 billion), or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street’s expectations for per-share earnings by six cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of 10.49 billion dollars (£8.2 billion) in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of 9.91 billion dollars (£7.77 billion).

Sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar increased 14%, while sales of its namesake Coca-Cola soft drink rose 6%. Overall sales for the sparkling soft drink category climbed 7%.

Consumers continued to gravitate to healthier beverages, with sales of nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages up 12%. Sales of hydration, sports, coffee and tea grew 10%.

Global unit case volume increased 8%, while pricing and mix rose 7%.

Coca-Cola said accelerated cost pressures and ongoing supply challenges are leading it to look for different and more affordable ways to get its products to consumers. This includes offering single-serve packages.