Four presidents take train to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

World NewsPublished:

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were making the journey.

Russia Ukraine War

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said they are heading for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Twitter posts by the leaders showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railway passenger car, but did not give details about the trip.

“We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelensky,“ Estonian President Alar Karis said in his post.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits of Latvia also are on the trip.

