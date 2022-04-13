Four presidents take train to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

On our way to Kyiv, to a city that has suffered terribly due to Russian war since my last visit. Together with Presidents @AndrzejDuda, @GitanasNauseda & @valstsgriba we visit #Ukraine to show strong support to ?? people, will meet dear friend President @ZelenskyyUa #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NPUqPize1R

— Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022