Putin warns third parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

Russia Ukraine War

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict”.

Speaking at a meeting with female pilots on Saturday, Mr Putin said Russia would view “any move in this direction” as an intervention that “will pose a threat to our service members”.

“That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are,” he said.

Ukrainian soldiers help a fleeing family to cross the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”, as Russian forces were battering strategic locations in Ukraine.