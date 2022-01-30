Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beijing seals off more residential areas as Covid cases increase

World NewsPublished:

China has doubled down on its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy as it prepares to host the Olympic Games.

A man walks past an area prepared for mass testing in Beijing
A man walks past an area prepared for mass testing in Beijing

Beijing officials sealed off several residential communities in the city’s northern district on Sunday after two cases of Covid-19 were found.

The Anzhenli neighbourhood in the Chaoyang district of the capital was closed off on Saturday, and residents will not be allowed to leave their compound.

Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games, which open on Friday.

While the cases are low compared with other countries in the region, China has doubled down on its “zero-tolerance” policy, which includes breaking the chain of transmission as soon as it is found.

Beijing Olympics
The Olympic Games open in Beijing on Friday (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The city is also setting up 19 points in the area to test residents every day until Friday, officials said at a briefing on the pandemic, according to state-backed Beijing News.

The Chinese capital reported a total of 12 cases of Covid-19 between 4pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, said Pang Xinghuo, the vice head of the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

All of those cases involved people who were already under some kind of pandemic control measures.

The city carried out multiple rounds of testing for millions of residents over the past week in Fengtai district, where some residential compounds were locked down.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News